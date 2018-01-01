Recipes
23 Frozen Dessert Recipes
Our favorite frozen desserts, from homemade mint ice cream to a beautiful c...
Restaurants of the Year

Travel
Food & Wine Restaurants of the Year
The restaurants we fell in love with this year were the ones that offer a r...
Restaurants
Behold the Dish of the Year
After crisscrossing the country in search of our Restaurants of the Year, w...
Chefs
The Chef Behind Reem’s, a F&W Restaurant of the Year, Has Big Plans
Reem Assil, the chef behind Restaurant of the Year winner Reem’s in Oakland...
How-To Videos

Video
Lola Burgers
This iteration of Michael Symon's crazy-delicious Lola burger—part hamburge...
Video
Corvino House Fries
Chef Michael Corvino of Kansas City, Missouri, shares his meticulous eight-...
Video
Rolled Japanese Omelette
To make tamagoyaki, thin layers of cooked eggs are rolled together into one...
Video
Guacamole with Pistachios
“My favorite flavor is crunchy,” Alex Stupak says. To add that texture to h...
Cocktails, Wine & Beer

Beer
18 of the Coolest-Looking Beer Cans You'll Ever See
Not long ago, the humble can was seen as a second-class beer packaging: “Go...
Not long ago, the humble can was seen as a second-class beer packaging: “Good” beer was sold in a bottle. But in 2002, Colorado’s Oscar Blues Brewery took advantage of a new, small-batch canning system, becoming the first modern craft brewer to put its product in aluminum. About a decade later, the can fully came into its own. Vermont’s The Alchemist began selling its now-legendary Heady Topper in 16-ounce cans in 2011, one of the many highly-hyped breweries that helped make canned beer not only cool, but coveted. Soon after, pint-sized aluminum cans – once reserved for mainstream “pounders” – had become the de facto packaging of craft beer’s hippest new style, the New England IPA. Now, the previous generation’s philosophy has flipped: Beer geeks gravitate towards cans. Aluminum comes with a number of pros – including doing a better job of sealing out the elements like light and air – but these cans also signal that a brewer is on-trend. To coincide with this image, cutting-edge breweries have also launched an unspoken initiative to insure the imagery on the outside of their packaging is as amazing as the liquid inside. Beer can art has emerged as the newest frontier for brands looking to make a statement in an increasingly crowded craft scene that now boasts over 6,000 breweries, a fourfold increase from the days of Oskar Blues’ first canning foray. Along the way, the style seen on labels has become as much of a feast for the eyes as the brews these cans hold are intriguing drinkers’ taste buds.
Wine
30 Rosés to Drink This Summer
It’s time to think pink again. Here are 30 mouthwatering bottles to help be...
Mad Genius Tips

Video
How to Juice Pomegranate Seeds
Video
How to Slice Meat the Right Way
Video
How To Make Crispy Chicken Skin Tacos
Video
Puff Pastry Donuts are Easy With This Mad Genius Tip

Recipes

Pasta Recipes
A comprehensive guide to pasta recipes, including a summery fettuccine alfr...
Frozen Desserts
Frozen Desserts
These fabulous recipes include homemade mint ice cream and a beautiful coco...
Beautiful Cocktails
These aesthetically pleasing drinks include a fantastic melon sparkler with...
Green Salads
The green salad is a timeless staple and is at home during any meal.  As a ...
The green salad is a timeless staple and is at home during any meal.  As a side for a decadent brunch, or the a main dish for lunch to an appetizer course for dinner.  These salads are delicious, simple and sure to please. From classic Caesar salad to a lemony Waldorf salad, here are Food & Wine’s favorite green salads.
Fast Chicken
From crispy fried chicken sandwiches to classic chicken teriyaki, here are ...
Bar Snacks
From fried pickles to apricot glazed chicken wings, here are satisfying bar...
